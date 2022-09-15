Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe backs his captain and talks touchline ban ahead of Sheffield United match

Browne had started the previous game, a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City, but was left out of the side at Deepdale in favour of Daniel Johnson who came in and wore the armband.

Johnson himself was dropped for the game before against Birmingham as the two midfielders currently struggle to find form. They are captain and vice captain in Lowe’s squad and as senior players could present a risk to upsetting the dressing room with them being left out of the side.

The North End manager acknowledged that it was a big call for him to leave Browne out of the side but has no worries over the Irishman’s attitude or their relationship.

PNE manager Ryan Lowe after the game against Burnley.

Lowe said: “It was a massive decision but me and Browney have got a fantastic relationship, we speak all the time. DJ has been a lot better in training and got his mojo back hence why he was called upon, but Bronwey knows that sometimes you go through situations in your life and as a player where things aren't going quite well for you.

"Sometimes I take responsibility for that because they are my players, the fact of the matter is I have played them in different positions. I've played them as two 10s when Alan Browne is an out and out eight, he's a runner, isn't he?

"We've got a good squad of players and everyone knows they're going to play more games than not. Ryan Ledson played a couple of weeks ago and I had to leave him out of the team. It doesn't matter, they are a fantastic group and Bronwey has been different class.

"He's ready to burst back onto the scene and show everyone what Alan Browne is about because he has quality. He and DJ have been having a bit of a lack of form but I believe I can get the best out of them. Quality always shines through.”

Lowe had a higher vantage point than usual for Tuesday’s game as he served the first of a two-match ban for his red card after the game against Birmingham.

He was situated at the top of the Invincibles and likely will be again on Saturday for the visit of Sheffield United, though he isn’t enjoying it.

He said: “It was horrible, not nice at all. I shouldn't be getting suspended as the manager but I have, I've said the wrong things and I have to live with it. I got the phone call on Tuesday and you have to take your medicine.

"We've all done things we shouldn't have done, I've just got to get on with it and get it over quickly and hopefully it never happens again.

"You're going from a phone and then there's an ear piece and I tried not to bombard them too much, Mike Marsh, Paul Gallagher and Mike Pollitt and knew the game plan, and then we had the analysts on the bench.