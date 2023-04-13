News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe admits he's in new territory in play-off chase

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe admits he’s in unknown territory as he looks to get his side into the top six over the next five games.

By Tom Sandells
Published 13th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Preston have been one of the emerging teams in the play-off picture of late, picking up three wins in a row and drawing level with the top six. They currently sit outside the play-off places on goal difference but this is new to Lowe, having to make up ground.

The PNE boss has twice won promotion as a manager in his career so far, with Bury and Plymouth Argyle. Both times he finishing second with the Shakers in League Two before third the following campaign with Argyle.

It’s a different task this time around for the Liverpudlian, this time he and his side have to make up ground.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates with fans at the final whistlePreston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates with fans at the final whistle
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates with fans at the final whistle
“The ones I've been around as a manager we've always been leading the pack and always been in and around the automatic promotions,” he said. “The play-offs is a little bit different, there are still a few teams that can probably get a few places.

"Luton have consolidated in there bt if that was us, then great. We need to keep finding that formula of keep doing what we're doing. Listen, we've got some tough games, we know that, but what I will say is that we've given ourselves a very good chance of trying to get in there.”

Preston are two points off equally their points tally for last year, that saw them finish 13th. That’s the first target for Lowe, who is knowing looking at the best ways he can prepare himself and his side to end the season in the play-offs.

His men are currently outside the top six on goal difference, with Saturday’s opponents Millwall in fifth and Blackburn Rovers in sixth on the same points.

He said: “62 points on the board, we got 64 last year so we're on target to finish above that, it shows the improvement and where we're trying to get to. There's five games to go now which we feel are a big five games.

"We're in there joint, 62 points and joint fifth and sixth. We'll get back to the drawing board now, the lads will have a couple of dazed recovery and we'll get to the drawing board to figure out how to sustain an attack to get in. ~If we can get in, then hopefully we can stay in.”

