How Ryan Lowe's points-per-game at Preston North End compares to every other manager this century
All figures are sourced from renowned website Transfermarkt
Pressure is certainly on Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe to turn the Lilywhites' fortunes around.
The 12th North End boss of the 21st century has seen his team win three of their last 15 matches, losing eight of those. But, as Lowe approaches his 100th match in charge at Deepdale, how does his current record stack up with those to occupy the hot seat before him?
Starting with David Moyes - whose tenure came to an end in 2002 - and excluding caretaker bosses, we have taken a look...