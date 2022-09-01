Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today is the final day of the summer transfer window, club’s being unable to make transfers after 11pm this evening.

Clubs can still sign free agents, provided they were made free agents before 11pm.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe looks on at Coventry City.

North End have been active in the market this summer, making six signings so far.

Freddie Woodman, Dai Cornell, Robbie Brady, Ben Woodburn, Alvaro Fernandez and Troy Parrott all joining the club, the latter two on loan,

Lowe has made so secret that he was wanted a further two more in, a right wing back and a striker.

However, that does not look likely to be the case.

Lowe said: “I’m not expecting anything, unless a certain player turns up and says he wants to play for me and he becomes available and we can do it. Otherwise, it won't be.

On whether it would have to be a perfect deal for it to get done, he said: “It would, wouldn't it? We can't wave a magic wand.

"We've got what we've got and I'm sure there's loads of other managers out there that have asked for more players, I'm just another one.

"The squad we've got and the group we've got is good enough for me to keep working with them on a daily basis.

"If a certain player comes available that can score for us or get assists then we'll look at it. But as from now, there are no deals in the pipeline so I'd probably think there isn't going to be any.”

One man who will not be involved in a transfer is last season’s top scorer Emil Riis.

The Dane has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough this summer, with reports suggesting PNE were holding out for £10m for the 24-year-old.

He opened his account for the season on Wednesday night, coming off the bench to score the only goal away at Coventry City to extend North End’s unbeaten run to seven in the league.

Speaking out a potential move for the striker earlier this week, Lowe said: “Emil Riis stays, he's not going anywhere.

"He'll be here as long as I want him here and as long as he wants to be here. He's not going anywhere.

"He's a massively important player, sometimes speculation can get a little carried away. People write the wrong things and say the wrong things.”

The only potential outgoings from Deepdale today could be a younger player or two, temporarily.

Again speaking earlier this week, Lowe confirmed that a League Two club had made an offer to take one of their younger players on loan but that move would depend on whether PNE feel they have enough cover to cope with their absence and the depth that younger player may provide.

He said: “There is a League Two club that would take one of our players and potentially play him. But that would have to be right by me and the player and the club. It's something we'll look at.