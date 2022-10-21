Preston North End manager offers update on stricken Tottenham Hotspur loanee after surgery

Fresh from scoring his first league goal for North End, and what proved to be the winner in a 3-2 victory at Carrow Road, Parrott was quickly hobbling and then down clutching his hamstring.

He has since undergone surgery, something discussed with his parent club, which does not lengthen his time on the sideline.

Lowe is still hoping to have his no.15 back available for selection following the break for the World Cup.

He said: “He only had the surgery on Tuesday morning which is quite quick. It's gone well, we're quite pleased. It was the same timescale if he didn't have it, but the risk of it coming back was higher, it was like 40 per cent and we didn't want to risk that, Troy didn't want to risk that.

“The risk of it coming back is very minimal, two or three per cent if that. We felt it was the right thing, we liaised with Tottenham and told them it was the right thing to do.

“He's had it, he's in a brace and he's walking around which is good, it will still be the same timeframe so we're hoping to have him back after the international break.”

Parrott’s injury is one that might be familair to some PNE fans as one of his teammate’s suffered a similar injury in October 2017. Sean Maguire was ruled out for four months following his injury but still went on to score 10 goals that season.

Lowe has experience with the type of injury the 20-year-old has and expects him to come back as good as new.

He said: “He had a tendon off the bone, it's a nasty one really. When these things happen, rather than letting it heal it's best to get it done and get it put back together.

"I had one last season at Plymouth Argyle with Niall Ennis before I left and he had one and came back right as rain. Michail Antonio has had one and Seani has had one.