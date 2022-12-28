Preston North End manager looking to address his side's style of play ahead of West Brom match

PNE took the lead against Huddersfield Town but ended up losing to the bottom side and played fewer passes than the visitors.

Lowe wants his side to play a possession based style and was not happy that the Terriers did better than them in that regard. It’s something the PNE boss is keen to address in time for their next game against West Bromwich Albion on Thursday night.

He said: “I think sometimes we're in a bit too much of a rush, maybe we're being a bit too eager. When we're away from home you see the crisp passing and the possession, it's great. At home, it's not. So I don't know. Is it panic? I don't really know but we're going to have to address it in some way.

Preston North End's Ched Evans

"With all due respect to Huddersfield they had more passes than us on Boxing Day and that's not what I want. I know passes don't win you games of football but if you're passing in the right ways and the right areas you'll find yourself with chances.

"We had moments but I think the football we played wasn't quite at it.”

North End are rather limited at the moment when it comes to striking options, meaning Ched Evans is often the forward with the most game time.

Lowe feels that having Evans up top can bring out a long ball style from his players but he wants more finesse in their approach play.

He said: “We have moments but I'd like to see us play more football. When we play football I think you see, it looks good doesn't it? It's fine and we get up the top end of the pitch.

"Then we start putting big balls into Ched who is fighting and battered and bruised in there. Put a bit of quality into him.

"We go back to front too early, they had three massive centre halves, we didn't want to do that and that wasn't the game plan.