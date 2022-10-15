The Lilywhites boss watched his side lose to goals from Will Smallbone and Tyrese Campbell in the second half, with North End unable to offer much in reply.

The Potters looked the better of the two sides on the day and limited the home side in front of goal, PNE having no shots on target.

But Lowe felt they were not outmatched in the contest, though did admit they did not hit the heights they were hoping for.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe leaves the field after the match.

He said: “It was tough when they scored their goals but it wasn't a tough day at the office, no. I thought after the first 15 minutes I thought we were okay, we were well in the game.

"We had two good moments with Jordan Storey where it was cleared off the line then one with Bambo Diaby. Then we had a pivotal moment where we feel it's a penalty, it's hit Phil Jagielka's arm.

"If you get the penalty then it's a little bit different, you go in 1-0 at half time. We felt we could come out in the second half and have more belief to go and try and win the game. They scored a good goal on their behalf but we've got to track runners.

"They get a good cross in down the left hand side but we've not tracked the runner into middle of the goal and he's there for a tap in. It's disappointing and then they score quite quick after it.

"There were tough moments in terms of them getting their goals but afternoon? I thought we were well in the game at some point albeit not good enough to go and get goals.”

Preston had multiple penalty shouts turned down by referee Matthew Donohue, all coming before Stoke took the lead.

Although Lowe felt his side should have had a spot kick, he did not want to criticise the officials.