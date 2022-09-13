Preston North End manager handed two match touchline ban covering Burnley and Sheffield United games
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has been given a two-match touchline ban for his red card at the end of the game against Birmingham City, and will miss tonight’s game against Burnley.
Lowe was sent off after confronting referee James Bell on the pitch after the game, with PNE having just lost 1-0. The Lilywhites boss was charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 and it was ‘alleged that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official both following the end of the fixture and following his dismissal’.
Lowe will now have to watch on for the next two games from the stands, starting with the Lancashire derby against Burnley at Deepdale on Tuesday, 8pm. He will still be taking charge of the team as normal, but will not be allowed on the touchline during the game.
He will also have to watch from afar for Saturday’s visit of Sheffield United in the Championship, 3pm.
Speaking about his sending off after the game against Birmingham, Lowe said: “I've apologised to him but I still felt that the performance wasn't good enough from the officials.
"I stand by that but I shouldn't have gone and pointed in his face and said what I said. I'm disappointed in his performance and my team’s performance.
“I probably shouldn't have gone to see him, he did it to me last year at Plymouth Argyle against Sunderland, he couldn't wait to give me a yellow and this time he's gone a step further.”