Preston North End manager hails tactical performance of his side in win over Swansea City

Brad Potts scored the only goal of the game in the first half, where PNE could have have extended their lead.

In the second half the home side were forced to withstand heavy pressure from the Swans to earn the three points, and they did just that.

The Welsh side had 72% possession in the game but were managed throughout by North End who carried out their gameplan to perfection.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates after the match.

Lowe said: “I thought we got it spot on tactically. I thought the character shown from the group to see it through was fantastic - the desires and the bodies on the line.

"Swansea are a good team, let's not make any mistake about it. They have a lot of possession which we knew but for us to get the goal and potentially have opportunities to get one or two more with crosses into the box, and nullify them to four chances on target as well.

"Albeit they had lots of possession but they only had four chances on target the same as us. I thought the character and the resilience and the desire from the group to see it through was fantastic.”

With their backs to the wall, North End held firm buoyed by a chorus eminating from the stands.

The PNE fans got to their feet to try and sing their team home, giving them a much needed lift in the game – which didn’t go unnoticed by the manager.

“The fans were fantastic tonight, really rallying us through and we need that at times,” Lowe said.

"It was a bit patient and you get one or two moaning and groaning behind us but we had to see it through and they did rally us through because that's what we needed.

"Back to back wins catapults you where you want to get to. The home form hadn't been great in terms of results but I thought the performances had been good.

