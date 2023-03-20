News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End manager fears the worst for defender after non-contact injury against Middlesbrough

Preston manager Ryan Lowe is fearing the worst for Greg Cunningham after the Irishman came off injured against Middlesbrough.

By Tom Sandells
Published 20th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 2 min read

Although he tried to play on, Cunningham was suffering from an issue with his knee and was withdrawn from the game less than half an hour in.

The knock occurred as Boro scored their opening goal, the defender coming out to close down Akpom as he went for a one-two and seemingly jarring his knee away from any other players.

Akpom went on to net the first of four goals for Middlesbrough, Cameron Archer scoring the next two and Marcus Forss adding a fourth in second half stoppage time, with Bambo Diaby sent off minutes before the fourth goal.

When asked about Cunningham’s condition post match, Lowe said: “I don't know, I'm a bit gutted for him. I don't think it looks good. It just deflates you, he's been excellent. We'll have to get a diagnosis and probably a scan on Sunday morning.

"We'll find out but Greg Cunningham doesn't really come off the pitch unless there is something serious up with him. We'll address that over the weekend but it's a double whammy (with the result).”

Ched Evans missed the game himself through injury, a problem that forced him off in the win over Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Lowe revealed that the Welshman’s neck problem also involves his spine and so he refused to run any sort of risk with the striker whilst they await scan results.

He said: “It's a little bit more than his neck, I think. Again, I don't know the full extent of it because we were waiting on some scan results but there's no chance because it's something to do with his spine as well. But there was never a chance he was going to be risked because of that type of injury. We've got a couple of weeks to get him right and I'm sure in a couple of weeks he'll be fine.

“If Ched had have been fit we probably would have gone with our normal shape, then we changed it at half time and put another striker on because we felt we couldn't get up the pitch.

"They have moments of brilliance and moments of quality, we didn't have those today. The effort was there, I must say, but have to be more than effort for what we are.

"The selection was hinged on them being a good team and us trying to keep it down in terms of stopping them getting in behind and in the pockets, but we fell short in doing that.”

