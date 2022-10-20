The North End boss was quite low-key after the final whistle, instead trying to move the focus towards his players after Greg Cunningham’s header gave them a narrow victory in Yorkshire.

Lowe would usually cap off the post match celebrations with a fist pump at the request a tthe travelling support but this time he declined.

He said: “The fist pump will have to wait a little bit now, the shoulder is getting better but I don't want to get carried away. I've had time to reflect on losing games of football, you learn. It's for those players, yes I'm the manager and I'll take the credit and the rubbish at times as well which is fine, but those performances are for the players.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe applauds the fans.

"The first pump will come back when the time is right. When you've lost two on the bounce and then you get a fantastic win, I don't want to get too carried away. We'll play it down a little bit, we'll celebrate and enjoy the win tonight but once we're past 12 o'clock and we're at home and in bed, we move onto the next one. The fist pumps will wait until the time is right.”

The win was North End’s fourth 1-0 of the season, of their five wins only the 3-2 goal fest at Norwich City stands out.

Lowe doesn’t mind the narrow margin of victory however, he is just pleased his side found a way to win – particularly after back to back defeats.

He said: “People will probably start calling us boring, boring Preston soon with 1-0 wins but it doesn't matter, you find a way to win.

"I said to the group, you're on a high when you beat West Brom and Norwich but you're on a low when you get beat by Bristol City and Stoke.