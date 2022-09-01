Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrop was a piece of early business that North End did on deadline day, announcing that the 26-year-old had mutually agreed to a cancellation of his contract.

He was transfer listed in May and went on trial at Burton Albion this summer though that was cut short.

Lowe said: “We've said about Josh’s situation but what I will say is that his application and attitude has been different class, he just hasn't been integrating with the group at times. He's been training trying to get fit for wherever he goes.

Preston North End's Josh Harrop during a game against Cardiff City last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We just felt that it needed to come to a conclusion, he had 12 months left and we've come to an agreement with him and his representatives.

"I think it's the best thing for Josh so we wish him all the best for wherever he goes from now.”

Hopes of a deadline day flourish were dashed in the aftermath of PNE’s 1-0 win over Coventry City on Wednesday night as the North End boss revealed they were not getting involved in the final knockings of the window.

In the past the Lilywhites have had their moments in the closing stages of windows, signing a handful of players in January 2021, but under Lowe, it won’t happen.

He said: “Gone are the days where we're going to be signing anyone on transfer deadline day for £1.2m or £1.5m. If I'm going to sign any players I'm going to have them done early, I don't want anyone sitting outside the training ground and things like that.

"You've got to do your business smartly early doors and I think we have.

"Our targets, I'm over the moon with the ones we've got in and I'm happy with the business we've done. In terms of where we are now, I'm a happy manager to say the least.”

Instead North End prepare for the visit of Birmingham City on Saturday in the Championship, looking to secure back to back wins for the first time this season.