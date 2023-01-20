Preston North End manager content with squad if no more transfers happen this month

PNE have brought in two players so far in January, Tom Cannon and Liam Delap on loan from Everton and Manchester City respectively.

And potential incomings might depend on outgoings, although there has been no contacts made for any of North End’s players, but Lowe is determined to overachieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “If something comes up, look we don't know if anyone will move out on loan or whatnot, we don't know yet. Mikey has gone out to Grimsby but that doesn't affect anything really. He's gone there with the purpose of getting some game time and playing there in the league. We're always monitoring stuff but if we've got to go with what we've got until the end of the season I will be quite content.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

“We've got a fantastic squad, we've got some good players, we know that. Are we limited in certain areas? Yeah, of course we are. Are we limited with finances? Yeah, of course we are. But it's not one that I ever moan about or complain about.

"Every team that I've been at we've had to overachieve. That's certainly what we'll try and do now. On the flipside we've got to be in it together. We have to make sure we say the right things and make the right noises. We have to stick together as one, the club, the fans, the players, to try and achieve something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe has been without key players Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Ched Evans lately but he is hoping for a clean bill of health this weekend for the trip to Birmingham City.

The North End boss faces the prospect of leaving players out of the squad entirely but regardless, they will be in the Midlands on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Providing the lads come through training today (Thursday) and tomorrow, I should have a fully fit squad for Saturday. There's potentially going to be three senior players that miss out on Saturday but that's what we've got the squad for, to pick the right team, the right squad that can go and win us a game of football.