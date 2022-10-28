North End have won once in their last four games, following on from back to back wins, and Lowe does not feel that we have seen the best of PNE yet.

He said: “I think there is still a lot more to come. If you look at the players who have been in and out of the team, the big players who we want to step up and be counted for. But that's a collective thing, it's not an individual thing. If we can get big players stepping up in big moments and scoring big goals, then we'll be fine.”

Three big players in particular that were left out of North End’s last game were Robbie Brady, captain Alan Browne and vice captain Daniel Johnson.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson.

Brady has featured regularly throughout the season, with Browne a little in and out of the side whilst Johnson has struggled to hold down a place, the two captains having been amongst the first on the team sheet last season.

Their manager however is backing their quality to shine through and for them to hit form soon.

He said: “All the players have done okay, do you want more? Of course you do. That's the whole team and squad collectively.

"I've had chats with DJ, Browney and Robbie. Robbie's performances have been fine, got a few assists, can we bring some goals in? I've had chats with DJ and Bronwey on getting a bit more from them. I have played them in different positions as well, those two have played in 10s and that may not be their position.

"They are running midfielders or ball playing midfielders. I'm not sitting here and saying it's their fault they're not playing well, it's a collective thing.

"Sometimes it's me because I haven't picked them in the right places. But they have some unbelievable talent.