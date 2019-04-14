Preston North End manager Alex Neil signs a new three-year contract

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has signed a new three-year contract to stay at Deepdale.

There had been intense speculation after the 4-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday that he was heading to the Hawthorns, having been Albion's No.1 choice to fill their head coach vacancy.

But on Sunday lunchtime, PNE released the news that the Scotsman had signed a three-year contract which replaces the rolling deal he was on.

Neil said: "It has been a difficult few days working in a situation where the club and I had no control over what has been said, but I am absolutely delighted to be able to commit my future to the club and to continue with the project we have been working on.

"This is a fantastic football club and we have built a young squad that not only has great ability, but has great potential to improve and I thoroughly enjoy working with them and seeing them give everything to get better, every single day.

“I am grateful to the owner, Mr Hemmings, and his representative, Peter Ridsdale, for showing faith in me and supporting me and I look forward to giving everything for this proud club going forward."

Ridsdale, advisor to PNE owner Trevor Hemmings, said: "Alex has shown in the past two years that he is one of the best young managers in the game and it shows the club’s ambition and commitment to improvement that he has agreed this new deal with us.

"Alex’s work rate and passion for the game is second to none and we are delighted that he has committed his long-term future to Preston North End and the owner and I look forward to working closely with him to achieve the ambitions we have for the club."