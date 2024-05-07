Preston North End icon and ex-Man United boss speaks out as exit from Premier League club confirmed
Ex-Preston North End manager and player, David Moyes, has spoken out after West Ham United confirmed he will be leaving this summer.
The 60-year-old returned to the Hammers in 2019 and guided them to Europa Conference League success last season. With two games left of the Premier League season, West Ham are ninth in the Premier League table - on 49 points.
Ex-Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolves boss, Julen Lopetegui is the leading candidate to replace Moyes. The Scot’s contract at the London Stadium expires at the end of this season. And he has now addressed his exit, via a statement on the club website.
“I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the Club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019,” said Moyes. “When I joined West Ham for a second time, the Club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.
“After leading the Club to safety, we guided the team to finishes of 6th and 7th in the Premier League, and I was delighted when we won the Europa Conference League title last June – the Club’s first major trophy in 43 years. I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years.
“I have really enjoyed working with everyone at West Ham, and I would like to thank the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage this great Club. I wish my eventual successor, the Directors, the players, the staff, the fans, and everybody at West Ham, all the very best for the future.”
Moyes began his managerial career with PNE, transitioning from player to manager in January 1998. He moved to Everton in 2002 and spent 11 years at Goodison Park, before landing the job as Manchester United manager. Moyes went on to sit in the hot seat at Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.