David Moyes

Ex-Preston North End manager and player, David Moyes, has spoken out after West Ham United confirmed he will be leaving this summer.

The 60-year-old returned to the Hammers in 2019 and guided them to Europa Conference League success last season. With two games left of the Premier League season, West Ham are ninth in the Premier League table - on 49 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolves boss, Julen Lopetegui is the leading candidate to replace Moyes. The Scot’s contract at the London Stadium expires at the end of this season. And he has now addressed his exit, via a statement on the club website.

“I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the Club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019,” said Moyes. “When I joined West Ham for a second time, the Club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.

“After leading the Club to safety, we guided the team to finishes of 6th and 7th in the Premier League, and I was delighted when we won the Europa Conference League title last June – the Club’s first major trophy in 43 years. I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years.

“I have really enjoyed working with everyone at West Ham, and I would like to thank the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage this great Club. I wish my eventual successor, the Directors, the players, the staff, the fans, and everybody at West Ham, all the very best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad