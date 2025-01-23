Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 21-year-old fan favourite spent a year at Deepdale on loan

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End loanee Alvaro Fernandez earned many plaudits for his magnificent performance against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Despite suffering a 5-4 defeat in the dying embers of the match, the 21-year-old looked mature beyond his years as he marshalled the left-flank and was unfortunate to end up on the losing side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard joined the Lilywhites on a season-long loan from then-parent club Manchester United in 2022. He made 42 appearances while at Deepdale and became a fan favourite in the process due to his impressive displays, obvious talent and likable personality.

“I improved a lot defensively, physically, in aerial duels,” Fernandez told The Athletic following his time in Lancashire. “That experience that the second division gives you - going head-to-head with adults - that’s what I wanted.

“I loved it. I left very happy. On top of that I had a team, a close-knit family. We had an incredible dressing room, and I left a lot of friends behind. Even though I was in Manchester in pre-season, I went to see them.”

After leaving North End and returning to Old Trafford, the Spaniard was loaned to Granada for half-a-season before joining Portuguese giants Benfica last January. The defender has gone from strength to strength since moving to As Águias; United are now linked with a move to re-sign their former prospect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports from the Express, United are believed to have included a buy-back-clause when selling Fernandez, valued at around £16m and are debating whether to activate it this January due to a lack of depth in the left-back position.

Alvaro Fernandez could reportedly return to the Red Devils. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Speaking to DAZN Portugal after the match, as relayed by Record, Fernandez was asked about a transfer away from Benfica after suggestions of interest from the Red Devils.

Fernandez said: “No. Actually, you never know, but I have a contract for many years here at Benfica, I’m happy. They gave me the opportunity to grow, and I owe everything to them.”

After impressing on an initial loan deal with Benfica, the full-back penned a permanent deal at the Portuguese outfit in May 2024 reportedly worth around £5m. This season has been the starlet’s most fruitful in terms of goal contributions, scoring three goals and providing three assists in all competitions for Benfica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old’s current Benfica contract is set to run until 2029, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also reportedly interested in the defender’s situation. Fernandez came through the youth ranks with Los Blancos before joining Manchester United in 2020.