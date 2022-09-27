Preston North End man is Republic of Ireland's hero with another facing off against Lionel Messi

The Republic of Ireland took the lead against Armenia, as they did against Scotland, through Sheffield United’s John Egan before Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi doubled their advantage.

Armenia came back into the game however with two goals in two minutes towards the end of the game to level it. The visitors were then reduced to 10 and then nine men in the final minutes of the match with Brady presented the chance to win it from the spot in the first minute of stoppage time.

North End’s no.11 confidently slotted his penalty into the bottom corner on his first start for his country in over a year. He started the game alongside PNE teammate and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott, with Alan Browne coming off the bench – and turning ball boy for Brady’s spot kick.

Republic of Ireland's Robbie Brady celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game from the penalty spoty during the UEFA Nations League match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Brady said: "We nearly shot ourselves in the foot with the madness over five or 10 minutes, we made it difficult for ourselves but we were in control the whole game, felt dominant throughout the whole game. Luckily we nicked it in the end.

On his penalty, he said: "Browney came and asked me if I wanted him to get the ball for me. I was down to take them before and I was happy one came around, I was lucky enough to take it. It felt good.

"It's been a difficult period for me on and off the pitch. I've had a lot of thinking time so to find myself back in the green jersey I was ecstatic about tonight, I enjoyed it and we got the win.”

Elsewhere, Daniel Johnson played the full 90 minutes for Jamaica against Argentina in a 3-0 friendly defeat. Lionel Messi came off the bench to score two in the final five minutes after Julian Alvarez had given his side the lead early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad