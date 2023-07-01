Preston North End make winning start to pre-season as young stars shine

A Nathan Pond own goal separated the two sides at the break but a glut of goals in the second half created a gulf between the two sides. Jacob Slater netted twice, with Mikey O’Neill, Kitt Nelson and Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile all finding the back of net.

It was a familiar looking line up for PNE, with their only signing of the summer Calvin Ramsay not joining the club until the middle of July.

There was a youthful feel to the XI however, with four academy products involved from the off.

Kitt Nelson lobs the goalkeeper to make it 4-0. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

Preston could have had themselves in the lead after just seven minutes as Mikey O'Neill found the run of Ben Woodburn who lifted the ball over the onrushing Mackenzie Chapman but seeing the effort come back off the far post. Brad Potts was in on the follow up but could not keep his volley down.

A minute later it could have been the home side that took the lead as Bambo Diaby's square ball to Patrick Bauer was a little off target as the German slipped, allowing Lewis Holt a free run at North End 'keeper Freddie Woodman. The visitors' no.1 made a fine save with his legs and dealt with the follow up.

Woodburn kept looking for the opening goal, a minute later seeing his shot go wide from the edge of the area.

Lewis Leigh was next to take aim as PNE looked to open the scoring but his well-struck half volley from outside the area went over the bar.

Robbie Brady was the next man to force a save from Chapman, his low shot from the left side of the box palmed behind after 16 minutes.

The Irishman went to take the resulting corner and helped his side break the deadlock, his inswinging delivery turned into his own net by Pond who met the ball with his head.

Three minutes later the Lilywhites were searching for a second and Woodburn again stole in behind the Brig back three. With Chapman closing down the angle, he rolled the ball the wrong side of the near post with the outside of his boot.

Holt looked Brig's biggest threat in the first half and he managed to squirm away from the attentions of Diaby inside the North End box after 26 minutes but his resulting volley was well wide of the far post.

After 33 minutes it could have been two for PNE, Brady's cross field ball picking out Potts on the right, he laid the ball back to Woodburn who turned well inside the Brig box before looking for the top corner but forcing a fine save from the sprawling Chapman.

North End took their lead into the break, making seven changes to their team, with Dai Cornell, Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay the only senior players in the second half side.

The young side were quickly into the stride during the second period, doubling their lead just six minutes in.

Kian Best's free kick made its way to the far post where Slater arrived to nod the ball into the back of the net.

And just five minutes later, it was three. Pressure from the front between Noah Mawene and O'Neill forced an error from the Brig defence, a loose pass cannoning off the back of Mawene and falling kindly for O'Neill. The Preston striker made no mistake with his first time finish into the corner.

Preston just kept on finding the back of the net, too. This time, on 61 minutes, Nelson was able to latch onto a Kaedyn Kamara pass over the top of the Brig defence before composing himself and lobbing a volley over the goalkeeper to make it four.

And two minutes later, they had another, as did Slater. He timed his run from left wing back perfectly to get on the end of Mawene's low cross from the right, controlling his side-footed strike low into the net.

The Lilywhites kept coming and they kept taking their chances, making it 6-0 after 68 minutes. 16-year-old Rodriguez-Gentile has taken the place of O'Neill and he made his presence known. He was given just enough space on the edge of the box to get a shot away and bent his effort into the top corner.

North End were not content with six and pounced to make it seven after 77 minutes. The Championship outfit won the ball high up and Slater's low cross was controlled by Nelson just a couple of yards out, who turned and found the back of the net.

PNE saw out the rest of the game after a second half that was filled with goals for the Lilywhites.

PNE first half starting XI: Woodman, Diaby, Bauer, Slater, Potts, Leigh, Ledson, Brady, Woodburn, Nelson, O'Neill.

