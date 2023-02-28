Preston North End make two changes with Coventry City naming former striker on their bench

Ched Evans and Jordan Storey come into the side, with Troy Parrott and Greg Cunningham dropping to the bench and out of the 18 respectively.

Evans comes straight into the side having missed the last four games through suspension, with Storey coming off the bench against Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Cunningham was withdrawn before the end through injury and misses out on the squad due to injury,

Preston North End's Ched Evans

Lowe has opted to drop Parrott to the bench, possibly trying to look after the Republic of Ireland international who has recently come back from a long term injury.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal, with Storey likely to start on the right side of the back three, with Bambo Diaby in the centre and Liam Lindsay on the left side.

Brad Potts and Alvaro Fernandez will starts as the wing backs, with Ryan Ledson in the deepest midfield role, with Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson in more advanced roles.

Tom Cannon, fresh from scoring his first goal for the club at the weekend, keeps his place and will be partnered by Evans up front.

Former PNE striker Sean Maguire, who made the move to Coventry in January, starts on the bench for the Sky Blues who make one change. Matt Godden comes in for the injured Kasey Palmer.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Diaby, Lindsay, Potts, Ledson, Browne, Johnson, Fernandez, Evans, Cannon.

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Slater, Woodburn, Onomah, Delap, Evans.

Coventry City Starting XI: Wilson, McNally, McFadzean, Doyle, Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Eccles, Bidwell, Allen, Godden, Gyokeres.