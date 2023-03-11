Preston North End make two changes for visit of Cardiff City with Everton loanee into the side

Alan Browne and Ched Evans drop out of the side, with Ben Woodburn and Tom Cannon coming into the side.

Evans takes a place on the bench, with Browne unavailable for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannon partners Troy Parrott up front for the second time this season, having also played together in the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon sees his shot blocked by Coventry City's Kyle McFadzean

Freddie Woodman starts in goal, with an unchanged back three in front of him of Jordan Storey, Bambo Diaby and Greg Cunningham. Brad Potts and Alvaro Fernandez start as the wing backs, with Ben Whiteman in the deepest role in midfield. Woodburn comes into the side to partner Daniel Johnson in the middle of the midfield.

Cannon and Parrott lead the line, both looking for their second goals this year. There are 13 league goals in today’s North End side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sabri Lamouchi has made four changes to his side with Jak Alnwick, Callum O'Dowda, Andy Rinomhota and Kion Etete all coming into the XI.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Diaby, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Woodburn, Johnson, Fernandez, Cannon, Parrott.

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Brady, Ledson, Onomah, Evans, Delap.

Cardiff City Starting XI: Alnwick, Ng, Kipre, McGuinness, O’Dowda, Sawyers, Wintle, Rinomhota, Philogene, Kaba, Etete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad