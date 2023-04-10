North End won 2-0 last time out against Queens Park Rangers, Tom Cannon scoring both goals.

With a quick turnaround however Lowe has made changes, one of which enforced. Alan Browne misses out after suffering a knee injury in the capital, with Robbie Brady dropping to the bench.

Browne’s replacement on Friday, Josh Onomah, is the man to replace him from the off for his first start in North End colours. Alvaro Fernandez, who dropped out in favour of Brady against Rangers, is back into the side on the left.

Preston North End's Joshua Onomah competing with Queens Park Rangers' Leon Balogun

Liam Delap remains unwell, so misses out for the second game in a row. Patrick Bauer is restored to the matchday squad.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal, with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes an unchanged defence in front of him.

Brad Potts continues at right wing back, with Fernandez on the left. Ben Whiteman and Daniel Johnson are again in the middle of midfield, with Onomah getting his first start alongside them having played over half a game with them on Friday.

Cannon, fresh from a brace at Loftus Road, starts alongside Troy Parrott up front.

Reading make three changes in a vital game for them as they look to claw their way out of the bottom three. Mamadou Loum is back in after suspension, with Scott Dann and Nesta Guinness-Walker also coming into the starting XI.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson, Onomah, Fernandez, Cannon, Parrott.PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Diaby, Slater, Brady, Ledson, Woodburn.

Reading Starting XI: Lumley, Yiadom, Dann, Sarr, Holmes, Guinness-Walker, Loum, Hendrick, Casadei, Joao, Carroll.