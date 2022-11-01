Preston North End make two changes and change formation for Swansea City clash

Ched Evans and Andrew Hughes come back into the starting XI, with Ben Woodburn and Alvaro Fernandez missing out.

It is Evans’ first start in eight games, since the 1-0 win at Coventry. Hughes comes back into the side having recoered from injury and spending the last few games on the bench.

It is also a change of shape for PNE, who had switched to a 4-3-3 system on Saturday but have now reverted back to a 3-5-2.

Preston North End's Ched Evans.

Freddie Woodman continues in goal, with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes the back three again for the first time since a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United on September 17.

Brad Potts is in a more advanced role compared to the weekend, instead at right wing back, with Robbie Brady dropped deeper to left wing back having started on the wing in the win over Middlesbrough.

Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann and Alan Browne are the three central midfielders, with Emil Riis leading the line alongside Evans who goes in search of his first goal of the season.

Swansea have made four changes to the side, with Joel Piroe restored to the side having sat out a three-match suspension.

Kyle Naughton, Ryan Manning, Olivier Ntcham & Piroe come in for Nathan Wood, Matthew Sorinola, Oli Cooper & Michael Obafemi.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, McCann, Browne, Brady, Riis, Evans.

PNE Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Fernandez, Ledson, Johnson, Woodburn, Maguire.

Swansea City Starting XI: Benda, Cabango, Naughton, Darlin, Latibeaudiere, Fulton, Grimes, Manning, Ntcham, Cundle, Piroe.

