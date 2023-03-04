Preston North End make three changes for Watford clash in Championship

Greg Cunningham returns to the side having missed out through injury for the last game, Ben Whiteman returns after a three game suspension for a red card and Troy Parrot is also recalled to the side.

Liam Lindsay serves the first of a two match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards, with Ryan Ledson and Tom Cannon both dropping to the bench, the first time the latter has not been involved from the off since joining PNE on loan from Everton in January.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal, on his 26th birthday, with Jordan Storey, Bambo Diaby and Cunningham making up the back three. Brad Potts starts at right wing back, with Whiteman at the base of the midfield – having been linked with a move to Watford in January – and Daniel Johnson and Alan Browne ahead of him.

Preston North End's Ben Whiteman applauds his side's travelling supporters

Ched Evans starts back to back games, with Parrott alongside him.

PNE have beaten Watford once in their last seven games, back in 2011 and haven’t won at Vicarage Road since 2005 although they have kept the most away clean sheets in the league so far this season.

Watford have made two changes for the game, Mario Gaspar and Keinan Davis dropping to the bench in favour of Craig Cathcart and Henrique Araujo coming in.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Diaby, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson, Browne, Fernandez, Evans, Parrott.

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Brady, Ledson, Woodburn, Delap, Cannon.

Watford Starting XI: Bachmann, Cathcart, Porteous, Hoedt, Morris, Louza, Choudhury, Sarr, Pedro, Sema, Araujo.

