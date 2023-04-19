Preston North End make three changes for Swansea City clash with long-term absentee returning

Alvaro Fernandez, Ryan Ledson and Liam Delap come into the side, with Robbie Brady, Josh Onomah and Troy Parrott all dropping out.

Those that drop out instead take a place on the bench, with Ali McCann making a return from injury to take a place amongst the subs.

Fernandez comes back into the side having been moved to the bench in PNE’s last game, a 2-0 defeat to Millwall, whilst Ledson and Delap both came on in that game alongside the Spaniard.

Preston North End's Alvaro Fernandez in action

Ledson’s last start was March 18, the Gentry Day defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough – with Delap’s last start coming on February 18, a 0-0 draw with Hull City where he was subbed off at half time.

It might see a slight shift in shape for Ryan Lowe, with Ledson and Ben Whiteman normally deployed in deeper roles. The Swans will likely have the majority of the ball, so it could be a defensive switch to prepare for that fact.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal against his former side – where he spent two seasons on loan and twice secured play-off spots, once with a trip to Wembley – with Jordan Storey on the right of the defence, Liam Lindsay in the middle and former Cardiff City youth player Andrew Hughes on the left.

Brad Potts starts at right wing back, with Fernandez on the other side and Whiteman, Ledson and Daniel Johnson in the middle.

Tom Cannon continues up front, with Delap joining him. Patrick Bauer and Jacob Slater have been left out of the matchday squad compared to Saturday.

The home side make three changes as Harry Darling, Joe Allen & Ollie Cooper in for Jay Fulton, Jamie Paterson & Olivier Ntcham.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Johnson, Fernandez, Cannon, Delap.

PNE subs: Cornell, Diaby, Brady, McCann, Woodburn, Onomah, Parrott.

Swansea City Starting XI: Fisher, Darling, Cabango, Wood, Latibeaudiere, Grimes, Allen, Manning, Cooper, Piroe, Cullen.