Preston North End make three changes for Rotherham United clash in Championship

Robbie Brady, Alan Browne and Ched Evans all come into the side, with Alvaro Fernandez and Troy Parrott dropping to the bench and Ben Woodburn missing out on the matchday squad.

Captain Browne comes back into the side having been at the birth of his son at the weekend, with Brady into the starting XI for the first time in a month. Evans came off the bench on Saturday to score the second goal, with his performance otherwise having a telling effect on the contest.

PNE are hoping for their first win at Rotherham in their last three attempts, having lost both of their last two visits to Yorkshire 2-1, whilst Evans is looking to make it four in four having scored in each of his last three games against the Millers – two for Fleetwood Town and one for Preston.

Preston North End's Robbie Brady

Freddie Woodman starts in goal despite needing stitches below his eye at the weekend, with Jordan Storey, Bambo Diaby and Greg Cunningham making up the back three. Storey is one booking away from a two match ban, although avoiding a caution tonight would also avoid the cut off point for the two-match suspension for reaching 10 yellow cards.

Brad Potts continues on the right side, with Brady inserted onto the left flank. Ben Whiteman will play the deepest midfield role, with Daniel Johnson and Browne the other two midfielders stationed slightly ahead of him.

Evans and Tom Cannon will lead the line, both scoring in the 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the weekend.

Rotherham have named an unchanged side after their 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City at the weekend, with only one change to their squad. Former PNE striker Jordan Hugill will lead out the Millers.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Diaby, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Browne, Johnson, Brady, Cannon, Evans.

PNE subs: Cornell, Hughes, Fernandez, Ledson, Onomah, Delap, Parrott.

Rotherham United Starting XI: Johansson, Harding, Peltier, Humphreys, Hjelde, Coventry, Odoffin, Fosu, Ogbene, Hugill, Ferguson.