Mikey O’Neill starts the game up front, alongside Ben Woodburn who came off the bench in the last game in place of the injured Emil Riis. Ryan Ledson also comes into the side.

Riis is one who misses out due to injury, with Ched Evans also not in the squad with Ben Whiteman also left out of the extended squad for the FA Cup.

North End have not won in six of their last seven games in the third round of the FA Cup, with a win over Wycombe Wanderers their only success.

Preston North End's Mikey O'Neill during the pre-match warm-up at Wolves

Freddie Woodman starts in goal, with Dai Cornell remaining on the bench. Bambo Diaby keeps his place in the side, with Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes also keeping their place.

Alan Browne is once again deployed at right wing back, with Ledson, Ali McCann and Daniel Johnson in the middle of midfield. Alvaro Fernandez will start on the left side, with Woodburn likely to start up front alongside O’Neill.

The 18-year-old has had limited game time of late but has come on for two cameo appearances since the World Cup break, coming in for his first senior start for North End.

Huddersfield have made five changes for the game, with new signing from Burnley Matt Lowton coming straight into the starting XI.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Diaby, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, Ledson, McCann, Johnson, Fernandez, Woodburn, O’Neill.

PNE Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Bauer, Slater, Mawene, Kamara, Brady, Potts, Cross-Adair.

Huddersfield Town Starting XI: Bilokapic, Lees, Helik, Ayina, Lowton, Kasumu, Camara, Kesler-Hayden, Thomas, Simpson, Rudoni.