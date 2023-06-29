News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End make Spain friendly tickets available to buy now

Tickets are now available for Preston North End’s upcoming friendly in Spain against FC Bruno’s Magpies.
By Tom Sandells
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST

With hundreds expected to be making the trip over to Spain, many basing themselves in Benidorm ahead of the game, supporters can get their tickets ahead of their travel or just buy on the day at the ground.

There are seven coaches arranged to transport North End fans from Benidorm to the Pinatar Arena where the game will be played, with tickets now available in advance, costing €10 for adults and €5 for U10s. Those that would like to pay on the day are encouraged to bring cash.

It will be the second game that Preston have played in Spain in the last two years, with their first pre-season training camp in Campoamor taking place last summer. They lost out 2-0 to Getafe in that game but the contest provided lifelong memories for many PNE fans and helped strengthen the bond between the supporters and the footballing staff which at the time was only growing.

Preston North End in action during last summer's pre-season friendly in Spain against GetafePreston North End in action during last summer's pre-season friendly in Spain against Getafe
This time around they face FC Bruno’s Magpies, a side from the Gibraltar National League, Wednesday July 5, at 5pm. The Magpies will soon be playing Dundalk in the first qualifying round for the Europa Conference League, after finishing third in their league table last season.

Ryan Lowe’s men open their pre-season schedule this Saturday as they face Bamber Bridge at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, before jetting off to Spain to begin their six-day training camp, with the game in the middle of it, returning to field a PNE XI against Bury on Sunday.

