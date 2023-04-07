Preston North End make one change for Queens Park Rangers Championship clash

Robbie Brady is the only change to the side that beat local rivals Blackpool 3-1 last time out, taking the place of Alvaro Fernandez.

The Irishman has had to settle for a place amongst the subs in the last two games but comes back into the side at left wing back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Delap and Patrick Bauer miss out on the matchday squad, the former absent with illness and the latter not selected – Bambo Diaby was restored to the squad having missed the last game through suspension with youngster Jacob Slater also in the 18.

Preston North End's Robbie Brady looks on

Preston are five points off the play-off places as things stand and have a chance to close the gap on the top six against a side struggling for form in QPR. Former North End midfielder Gareth Ainsworth is in charge of the Hoops but he’s recently taken over a side that now have two wins in their last 27 games.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal for North End, looking to go level at the top of the race for the golden glove, with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes the back three in front of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Potts continues on the right side, fresh from opening the scoring in emphatic fashion, with Brady taking his young Spanish teammate’s place on the other side.

North End’s consistent midfield three all keep their places, with Ben Whiteman in a deeper role compared to captain Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson slightly ahead of him.

A pair of loanees lead the line for Lowe, Tom Cannon and Troy Parrott, who will be keen to show Everton and Tottenham Hotspur what they can do. The former has been in fine goalscoring form of late but Parrott will be looking to add to his two so far this campaign.

Rangers have made one change for the game, Morocco international Ilias Chair coming in for Chris Martin at the top end of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson, Browne, Brady, Cannon, Parrott.

PNE subs: Cornell, Diaby, Slater, Fernandez, Ledson, Woodburn, Onomah.

QPR Starting XI: Dieng, Dickie, Balogun, Dunne, Laird, Johansen, Paal, Field, Willock, Chair, Dykes.