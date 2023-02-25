Preston North End make FOUR changes for Wigan Athletic clash in the Championship

Bambo Diaby, Liam Lindsay, Daniel Johnson and Troy Parrott come into the side, with Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Ben Woodburn and Liam Delap all dropping out.

Diaby comes in from the off having been a half time substitute at Hull City, alongside Parrott taking the place of Delap. Lindsay came on before the break, in favour of an injured Hughes, who hasn’t made it back in time for the game against the Latics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe will likely continue with his 3-5-2, with Freddie Woodman in goal behind Diaby, Lindsay and Greg Cunningham as a back three.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson

Brad Potts and Alvaro Fernandez will be the wing backs, with Ryan Ledson in the middle of midfield with Alan Browne and Johnson – the latter making his 300th league appearance for the Lilywhites.

Parrott and Tom Cannon will lead the line, the Everton loanee looking for his first goal for PNE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan have named an unchanged side for Shaun Maloney’s fifth match in charge, with former PNE man and Latics top scorer Will Keane starting in behind striker Asley Fletcher.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Diaby, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Ledson, Browne, Johnson, Fernandez, Parrott, Cannon.

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Storey, Brady, Onomah, Woodburn, Delap.

Wigan Athletic Starting XI: Amos, Darikwa, Whatmough, Hughes, Nyambe, Tiehi, Power, Lang, Keane, McClean, Fletcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad