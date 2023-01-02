PNE were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion last time out and it’s brought about changes in the side, with Bambo Diaby, Andrew Hughes, Daniel Johnson and Ali McCann coming in.

Andrew Hughes comes straight back into the side having not been fit enough for selection since the World Cup break, whilst McCann also gets his first start since the four week pause in games.

Diaby starts for the first time since the reverse fixture against Stoke in October, a 2-0 defeat. The Senegalese defender has since come on to make four substitute appearances, though three of those have been away from his natural position as a centre half, one in particular seeing him used as a striker.

Andrew Hughes returns to PNE's starting XI

Johnson returns to the starting XI having been dropped for their last game against the Baggies, not getting on.

It seems that it will be captain Alan Browne used at right wing back, as regular starter Brad Potts is one of four to drop out of the side. Jordan Storey is unavailable for the match, with Ryan Ledson and Patrick Bauer also dropping to the bench in Stoke.

Freddie Woodman continues in goal after his starring performance despite defeat at the Hawthorns, with Diaby, Liam Lindsay – back in the centre of the defence – and Hughes at the back. Browne seems likeliest to start on the right, with Alvaro Fernandez on the left and a midfield trio of Ben Whiteman, McCann and Johnson.

Emil Riis and Ched Evans once again start as the two strikers.

Former PNE manager Alex Neil has named an unchanged XI for the game at the Bet365 Stadium.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Diaby, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Johnson, Fernandez, Riis, Evans.

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Cunningham, Potts, Ledson, Woodburn, Cross-Adair.

Stoke City Starting XI: Bonham, Clarke, Souttar, Wilmot, Fox, Baker, Thompson, Campbell, Smallbone, Tymon, Browne.

