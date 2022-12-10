Lowe is without a host of regular first team players, with captain Alan Browne, Andrew Hughes, Ali McCann, Robbie Brady, Emil Riis and Sean Maguire all unavailable for selection.

The North End boss is forced to change his shape for the clash too, opting for a 3-4-2-1 with Ched Evans as the lone striker – having scored three in his last two games.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal again, with Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay in front of him as normal. Lindsay signed a new two-and-a-half-year-deal in the week, and has scored at Ewood Park before in a 2-1 win.

Preston North End's Ched Evans celebrates scoring his side's first goal at Reading

Greg Cunningham comes in against his former side, having previously been on loan at Rovers, with Brad Potts and Alvaro Fernandez at wing back.

Ben Whiteman makes a return from a quad injury picked up against Swansea City to start alongside Ryan Ledson, who also signed a new deal keeping him at Deepdale until 2025 this week.

Ben Woodburn and Daniel Johnson, who captains the side, will play in behind Riis who was nominated for a fans’ player of the month award for November.

Lowe has named a youthful bench due to the injury circumstances, with Noah Mawene named on the bench for the first time, with Jacob Slater, Finlay Cross-Adair and Mikey O’Neill also named amongst the substitutes.

Blackburn have named Bradley Dack in their starting XI for the first time since September 3, playing just 70 minutes off the bench since.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Fernandez, Woodburn, Johnson, Evans.

PNE subs: Cornell, Diaby, Bauer, Slater, Mawene, Cross-Adair, O'Neill.

Blackburn Rovers Starting XI: Kaminski, Carter, Hyam, Wharton, Hedges, Morton, Travis, Szmodics, Brittain, Dack, Brereton.

