When it’s Mads Frokjaer’s turn for press conference duty the answers will always be considered and carefully thought from Preston North End’s midfielder.

The Dane is in early for Thursday afternoon media at Euxton, a couple of days on from an influential performance at home to Cardiff City. While a frustrating 2-2 draw for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, PNE’s number 10 grew into the game and played a key role in setting up both goals - scored by Milutin Osmajic and Stefan Thordarson.

Frokjaer is speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to promotion-chasing Leeds United. It’s a match and occasion he is looking forward to, given how Preston have competed against the top teams this campaign. Opposition managers often label North End as physical, direct and/or aggressive. Frokjaer believes North End are at their best when they mix the latter with a willingness to play.

“I think you can be good on the ball and aggressive as well,” Frokjaer told the Lancashire Post. “I think we showed in all the games we've been best, that we've been really aggressive in our pressure... going high, almost playing man-for-man all over the pitch, telling the defenders to really get in and follow the tens and the strikers. So we have been an aggressive team, and we have some big defenders. I think when we are the best is when we play football.

“Two days ago we showed again, when the pitch was somewhat decent again, that we can actually play really good football. I think the biggest thing we have to take away is that we just need to do it for 90 minutes. There's no need, when we're on top of teams and playing well, for 10 minutes to give them some sense that they're going to be able to attack us and put pressure into our box. Of course, we're good enough to make people suffer. It's just to keep believing, from the defenders, goalkeepers, all the way up to us offensive players. Just keep believing, stay on top of the ball and keep playing.”

Frokjaer recognises the fact his goal contribution numbers have been down this year but does not feel his performance level has dropped. There are underlying metrics which the Dane is particularly pleased with. As for goal scoring, the midfielder knows the issue is getting opportunities - as opposed to passing them by. The stats back that up, with Frokjaer having only had 22 shots - three on target - in the league this season.

“I think I've created a few chances, passes to shots, and again, physicality wise I'm on top in most stats, at least at Preston when it comes to all the high-intensity stuff,” said Frokjaer. “All that seems to be good. That's the thing I'm telling myself when people say shoot more. I can't remember which situation I should be shooting more with.

“So, I think scoring goals and getting assists is not random; it's about being in the right place, at the right time. I think I've gotten myself into more good opportunities this season, where the ball has not always arrived. And when the ball has arrived, I've not been able to get there. But again, you only score if you shoot, so I need to shoot more as well.”

“The best games I have...”

One of Frokjaer’s two league goals this season came away at Middlesbrough, when he hit the box and expertly tucked home, first time, from a Brad Potts cross. The Dane has mentioned getting into goal scoring positions more, but quality of service is also paramount for him. As for providing others with chances to score, Frokjaer insists he needs players on the move ahead of him.

“Yeah, I know,” said Frokjaer. “I think the gaffer has been speaking a lot to me about just keep getting in the box all the time. I think I'm getting there more and more and then it's just at some point, hopefully the ball will arrive again so I can have a shot at goal.

“I think it shows every game... the best games I have, I have willing runners in front of me. I think two of the chances I created last game was through Milly running forward. I like a through ball, especially on the ground. I need willing runners and when they don't run, I need to be more calm.”

One player Frokjaer openly stated he enjoyed playing with last season was loan winger Liam Millar. The Dane has still combined effectively at times this year, but not quite found that partnership with someone. PNE’s manager has spoken about targeting 1v1 dribblers in the summer transfer window, and Frokjaer would welcome different profiles in the squad.

“It's been different,” said Frokjaer. “Liam was more of a dribbler, so it wasn't really because he was a willing runner in behind - it was more into feet. But I think when Robbie (Brady) plays on the left and I'm on the left, I think we have a good understanding of each other. We like to bounce it around and play a few one-twos. I think it shows... in those games we create a lot of things, going down the left. As I said, I think this season we've been much better on the ball.

“We've just been enjoying playing and actually having the ball for a bit more, compared to last season at least. We haven't been good enough in front of goal, in the last third, so we need more offensive players... probably, a few 1v1 players but also people who can hold up play. I think it’ll be good with a few more, different kind of players. It's always good when you have a mix of many, many players, so it's not always the same.”

Frokjaer has five matches left to play of his second season in England. His ambition upon arrival was made clear and the focus for the 25-year-old is clear: to help North End compete towards the top of the division next year.

“Yeah, I think it's stupid to say anything else,” said Frokjaer. “I think nobody is content with just being mediocre for a while, so I hope the whole dressing room and the club want to try and at least give it a go. There is no need to do anything else.”

