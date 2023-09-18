Preston North End's Manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will be breeding confidence within the Lilywhites squad, according to ex-Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Michael Brown.

The Lilywhites are top of the Championship table after six matches, having picked up 16 points from their opening run of games against Plymouth, Stoke, Sunderland, Swansea, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City. Lowe had overseen back-to-back mid table finishes heading into his third season at the Deepdale helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is optimism, as well as realism, around the club on the back of the joint best start ever by a Championship side. Birmingham City is the next test for PNE, who remain the only undefeated club in the second tier. North End were featured on the BBC’s episode of Football Focus last weekend and pundit Brown assessed the work being done by Lowe - following the segment filmed at PNE’s training ground.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am just watching it and he loves it so much!” Brown said. “Get the camera in, pictures all around, the door open, come and see it! But, you know what? He just loves talking about football; I have met him on several occasions and I get on well with him actually. He loves a chat and a bit of football banter, but jokes outside he has had a journey to this moment and he's doing an incredible job. He loves to coach, loves to get on the pitch and it's been a great return for Preston North End.

“If they can get anywhere near the heights of Luton then it'll be a really top job done by him. They have to have belief because it comes from the manager and he is super confident isn't he? It will be a great place to work, with a smile on your face and having that fun. He will take the pressure away from the players but it will come where the pressure is on. You just look at the teams they've got to come up against and do it week-in-week-out, it's so difficult."

Brown was joined by presenter Alex Scott and fellow pundit Dion Dublin - who weighed in on the pressure Preston must deal with as a team and the inspirational 2022/23 season of Luton Town. The Hatters gained promotion via the Play-Offs and former Aston Villa striker Dublin believes boss Rob Edwards was instrumental in that success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad