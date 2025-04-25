Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dundee United will not be extending the striker’s contract this summer

Former Preston North End striker Louis Moult will be on the search for a new club this summer.

Scottish Premiership side Dundee United are opting against offering the front man, 32, fresh terms at Tannadice Park. Jim Goodwin’s side won the Championship last season and sit fourth in the top flight, just three points behind third placed Hibernian.

Moult made the permanent move to Dundee after being released by Burton Albion, in the summer of 2023. He scored 20 goals in the title-winning campaign and has found the net on five occasions, across all competitions, this term.

However, it has been confirmed by Goodwin that Moult - along with defender Declan Gallagher - will be let go by the Terrors. He reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying: ‘Loved my time at the club, still another couple of weeks to go to finish strong personally and collectively.’

“He’s made a great contribution.”

“Last season we had to make hard decisions on people like Scott McMann, who played a big role in getting us promoted,” said Goodwin. “And it’s the same this time around with Deccy and Louis. The difficult part of my job is making decisions on people’s careers and livelihoods. We will be disappointed to see them leave but you always need to try to take the club forward.

“I know Deccy and Louis will have plenty of clubs chasing them this summer on the back of what they’ve done for Dundee United. You want to be fair to players and give them time to find something else – while also being mindful of having a job to do here. I know both of them are great professionals who will keep working hard – and will want to leave the club on a high.

“Louis scored a huge number of goals for us last season and contributed assists, too. He’s had to be patient at times this season due to the form of Sam Dalby, but Louis has continued to be a big part of the group and has scored some important goals for us this season. He’s another top pro. We took a chance on him when he signed because he hadn’t played a lot of football. It worked out well for both parties and he’s made a great contribution to Dundee United.”

Moult was signed by Preston in the summer of 2018, after three seasons of regular goal scoring for Motherwell. He suffered a horrific injury at the start of the 2019/20 campaign though and missed 20 months of football. His time at Deepdale came to an end that summer, with eight goals scored in 40 appearances for the Lilywhites.

