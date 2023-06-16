PNE have six friendlies scheduled so far but when it comes to the main event, we will all find out next Thursday at 9am.

To mark the occasion, North End, in partnership with Preston North End Community and Education Trust, are inviting supporters down to the new Gentry Bar in order to take a look at who Ryan Lowe’s men will play when.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from Loneliness Awareness Week, the aim of the event is to create an atmosphere where supporters can socialise and discuss the fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign.

The newly opened Gentry Bar at Deepdale

Refreshments will be on offer for those attending, though the bar will be closed and there will be no alcohol available.

The event will run until 10:30am with PNECET’s Walk and Talk session beginning directly after, where those attending walk around Moor Park, again to increase socialisation.

Fans are being encouraged to bring cash with them to donate to PNECET if they choose, to help support the work they do in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad