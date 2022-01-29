Preston North End look a decent bet for three points according to our betting expert

As the Premier League takes a breather, it’s over to the Championship for the entertainment and investments this weekend.

From a punting point of view it’s notoriously difficult, though that’s not to say there won’t be paths to riches looking down that list somewhere.

Preston are fresh off the back of what was an impressive win at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Alan Browne (centre) is 12/1 to get the first goal against Bristol City this weekend

They won at a big price there and upset the odds, though they are understandably shorter this weekend at 10/11, at home to Bristol City, a club they tend to do well against.

I do fancy them to follow midweek up with another big three points and they’re worth a slot in the midweek treble.

For a correct score a 3-1 home win at 16/1 is tempting, as is midfield linchpin Alan Browne to score first at 12/1.

Another side who I feel are worth having in your bets is Bournemouth away at Barnsley, who are around the 4/5 mark.

With Barnsley struggling you would have to fancy Scott Parker’s side to take their chances and they look value to come away with all three points.

To round up the treble it would have to be Sheffield United in the teatime slot to get the win away to Peterborough. Posh will be hurting from conceding two late goals at Birmingham in midweek and at Even money and with a new gaffer getting more of a tune from the Blades they also look a decent price.

The treble would pay around 11/2 and no doubt be most welcome in January!

Elsewhere in the Championship, PNE’s rivals Blackpool find themselves with possibly the toughest trip of the season away at Fulham this weekend.

It’s very hard to envisage them getting anything it has to be said and Fulham to win 3-1 at 10/1 looks decent. I can see the Seasiders scoring, however, and Shayne Lavery to score first at 12/1 could have a chance.

It looks a routine enough away day this weekend for Wigan Athletic in League One away to Cheltenham, and although it won’t be easy I do fancy them to win.

Competition for places will be hotting up with January business incoming and in the push for promotion they will be going out all in these months. They can be backed at 8/1 to win 2-1 whilst Will Keane to score first could be worth a punt at 5/1.