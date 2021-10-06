Preston North End loanee hopes to face parent club Liverpool in the Carabao Cup

The Dutch teenager is on a season's loan at PNE from the Reds, having initially joined in February for the second-half of the last campaign.

Van den Berg has played in two of North End's three Carabao Cup games this season and would love to feature in the fourth round against Jurgen Klopp's side.

North End host Liverpool at Deepdale on October 27. Tickets for the tie went on sale to ambassadors and season card holders on Wednesday morning.

They have asked the question of the Reds as to whether Van den Berg would be able to face them.

Loan players cannot play against their parent club in a league game but can do in the Carabao Cup if permission is given.

Speaking to PNE iFollow, Van den Berg said: “I already knew beforehand if it was Liverpool I might have trouble playing-wise.

“Just seeing everyone’s reaction in the club and the fans, you can see it’s a very big game for everyone here so it’s a great opponent to play.

“They’re still one of the best teams in the world so for the club to play against them in the cup is just unbelievable.

“I’m really hoping I’m allowed to play.”