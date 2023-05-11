Preston North End loanee and Manchester City starlet Liam Delap selected for England U20 World Cup
Preston North End loanee Liam Delap has been selected for the England U20 World Cup this summer.
The World Cup will take place in Argentina later this month, with the Young Lions drawn against Tunisia, Uruguay and Iraq in the group stage.
The 20-year-old is in a 21-man squad for the tournament, with England qualifying for the World Cup thanks to winning the U19 Euros last season – a come from behind win over Israel where Delap came off the bench in extra time. 16 players from that U19s squad will feature in the U20s squad, again, Delap being one of them.
On loan from Manchester City at Deepdale since January, he scored once in his 15 games in PR1, also playing a part in the equalising goal against Blackburn Rovers that was turned into his own net by Dominic Hyam.
Before joining PNE, Delap was on loan at Stoke City where he scored three times in 23 games.
This month’s competition was initially due to be held in Indonesia before being moved to Argentina, the home of the current senior World Cup champions.
The Young Lions begin their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday, May 22 (7pm), before taking on Uruguay in their next game just three days later at the same time.
Their final group game will take place against Iraq Sunday, May 28 (7pm), with the top two from the group progressing to the round of 16 knockout stage, those games schedules for May 31 and June 1.
Quarter-finals are scheduled for June 3 and 4, with semi-finals on June 8 and the final will takes place at the La Plata Stadium on June 11.
Full England U20 squad:
Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton & Hove Albion), Matthew Cox (Brentford), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea)Defenders: Callum Doyle (Coventry City, loan from Manchester City)*, Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)*, Bashir Humphreys (Paderborn, loan from Chelsea), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry City, loan from Arsenal)*, Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Imari Hines-Samuels (Brighton & Hove Albion)Midfielders: Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea), Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur), Sam Edozie (Southampton), Darko Gyabi (Leeds United), Aaron Ramsey (Middlesbrough, loan from Aston Villa)*, Alex Scott (Bristol City), Harvey Vale (Chelsea)Forwards: Liam Delap (Manchester City), Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United), Mateo Joseph (Leeds United), Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur)* Will join squad following conclusion of EFL play-off matches