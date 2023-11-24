'Unless something happens' - Ex-Liverpool star casts doubt over Preston North End's chances
The former PNE and Liverpool man has assessed Ryan Lowe's men's chances
Ex-Preston North End and Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson does not see his hometown club making the play-offs this season.
The Lilywhites head into Saturday's match against Cardiff City in fifth spot. Ahead of them are relegated trio Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City, as well as second placed Ipswich Town - who are taking the second tier by storm after promotion from League One.
Preston went on a run of six straight wins at the start of the campaign, but then didn't pick up a victory for seven games. However, North End got back on track with consecutive wins against Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break. But Lawrenson, a PNE fan, believes the challenge of staying up there is ultimately too tough.
Speaking to Paddy Power, Lawrenson said: "I don’t see Preston North End finishing in the play-off places this season. The manager has about 18-20 players and he does change the team around a lot. Sometimes he changes the formation as well. As a Preston fan, I don’t see them finishing in the top six unless something happens in January and they go for it, but they won’t go for it as they manage the club very well.
"Preston need at least two or three more players in to give them a chance, but I don’t see it, and it looks like the top three in the league will start pulling away from everyone else. Teams like Leicester City and Leeds United, who sold a lot of their players but have wealthy owners who have allowed the clubs to recruit well in the summer. A story like Luton Town is amazing, but that only happens once every ten years.”