Former Preston North End and Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson

Ex-Preston North End and Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson does not see his hometown club making the play-offs this season.

The Lilywhites head into Saturday's match against Cardiff City in fifth spot. Ahead of them are relegated trio Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City, as well as second placed Ipswich Town - who are taking the second tier by storm after promotion from League One.

Preston went on a run of six straight wins at the start of the campaign, but then didn't pick up a victory for seven games. However, North End got back on track with consecutive wins against Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break. But Lawrenson, a PNE fan, believes the challenge of staying up there is ultimately too tough.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Lawrenson said: "I don’t see Preston North End finishing in the play-off places this season. The manager has about 18-20 players and he does change the team around a lot. Sometimes he changes the formation as well. As a Preston fan, I don’t see them finishing in the top six unless something happens in January and they go for it, but they won’t go for it as they manage the club very well.