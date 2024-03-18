Preston North End's Layton Stewart

Preston North End striker Layton Stewart earned praise from manager Ryan Lowe for his performance at Plymouth Argyle.

The centre-forward was introduced at Home Park after just 19 minutes, following injury to Brad Potts. Stewart, who was making his eighth appearance of the season, partnered Will Keane in attack and put in a positive display - as PNE took all three points on the road.

It was the first time the forward has played more than an hour for Preston, with his previous most minutes on the pitch the 21 against Blackburn Rovers. The ex-Liverpool man came inches away from scoring his first goal too, when his late strike cannoned off the post.

Stewart has always been a project in Lowe's eyes and the next step will be for him to make his first start - but this was certainly a step in the right direction. North End's boss now wants him to stay on an upwards trajectory and grab the goals he knows Stewart is capable of.

"I said to him there that he hit the post, but there was a time when Liam Millar - I think - got in behind and pulled it across the six yard box," said Lowe. "Those strikers need to be sniffing them out but listen, he worked his socks off. I am just gutted for him, that he didn't get that goal. I know, when he gets that goal he will start scoring bags of them.

"He's been waiting a while to get that opportunity. His hold up play was excellent. I said to yous a while ago that he's been training hard. He's now fit and strong and scoring (in training). I have got to keep on to him about that, because that's what he is: a goal scorer. Up against good defenders, his hold up play was excellent. So, fair play to him."

As for Stewart himself, the 21-year-old recognised the opportunity to make an impression. He was content with his own performance overall and glad to send the away fans home happy, with three points in the bag.

"When I got the call to come on I just had to get with the momentum of the game fast and I thought I did that," he told iFollow. "And, I thought the team were excellent. I thought I did really well. I’ve been waiting for that long opportunity... I got on and I thought I did well. I thought I was unfortunate not to score.