Preston North End linked with Wigan striker, ex-PNE loan keeper could be on the move for big money, Barnsley won't move full-time for American front man
The Championship rumour mill is in full flow ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, with Preston North End looking to bolster heir squad in the coming weeks.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:29 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:45 am
North End have been linked with Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph, with them one of a number of clubs interested in the 19-year-old.
Joseph is out of contract this summer but would a youth compensation fee would have to be paid because of his age.
At this stage, Swansea look favourites to sign him, with Tottenham and Rangers other clubs reported to be in the running.
Elsewhere, most clubs have put their retained lists in, Cardiff releasing five first-team players yesterday.
Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk from the Championship.
