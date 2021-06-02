Who could be on the move this summer?

Preston North End linked with Wigan striker, ex-PNE loan keeper could be on the move for big money, Barnsley won't move full-time for American front man

The Championship rumour mill is in full flow ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, with Preston North End looking to bolster heir squad in the coming weeks.

By Dave Seddon
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:29 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:45 am

North End have been linked with Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph, with them one of a number of clubs interested in the 19-year-old.

Joseph is out of contract this summer but would a youth compensation fee would have to be paid because of his age.

At this stage, Swansea look favourites to sign him, with Tottenham and Rangers other clubs reported to be in the running.

Elsewhere, most clubs have put their retained lists in, Cardiff releasing five first-team players yesterday.

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk from the Championship.

1. Sheffield United release quartet

Phil Jagielka, John Lundstrum, Simon Moore and Jack Rodwell have been released by Sheffield United as they start planning for life in the Championship. (Official website)

2. Goalkeeper in demand

Freddie Woodman has left the door open to returning to Swansea next season after helping them to the play-off final. The goalkeeper is on loan from Newcastle. (Football league World)

3. Bristol City join Middlesbrough in striker hunt

Rotherham striker Michael Smith is being eyed by Bristol City. Smith is already on Middlesbrough's wanted list. (Bristol Post)

4. No Oakwell move for USA striker

Barnsley have decided against turning striker Daryl Dike's loan from Orlando into a permanent move. (Barnsley Chronicle)

