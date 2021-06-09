Preston North End linked with 33-goal striker: Championship transfer talk round-up - Swansea skipper in demand, Derby linked with Newcastle midfielder
The summer transfer window opens today and business is starting to get underway as clubs line-up deals.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 10:43 am
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 10:59 am
Preston North End and Middlesbrough have been linked with Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin who scored 33 goals in Cambridge's promotion campaign from League Two.
Mullin who out of contract this summer and the U's are attempting to keep him.
Former PNE loanee Lukas Nmecha could be on the move this summer, Manchester City ready to listen offers of £15m for the striker who has just scored 18 goals in a loan spell for Anderlecht.
Here is a round-up of all the Championship transfer talk and gossip.
