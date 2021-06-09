Preston North End linked with 33-goal striker: Championship transfer talk round-up - Swansea skipper in demand, Derby linked with Newcastle midfielder

Preston North End and Middlesbrough have been linked with Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin who scored 33 goals in Cambridge's promotion campaign from League Two.

Mullin who out of contract this summer and the U's are attempting to keep him.

Former PNE loanee Lukas Nmecha could be on the move this summer, Manchester City ready to listen offers of £15m for the striker who has just scored 18 goals in a loan spell for Anderlecht.

Here is a round-up of all the Championship transfer talk and gossip.

1. Middlesbrough eyeing Sunderland defender Middlesbrough are reportedly eyeing Sunderland left-back Denver Hume. (One Boro)

2. Swansea skipper a man in demand Swansea City skipper Matt Grimes is interesting Newcastle, Southampton and Watford. (Swansea Independent)

3. Blackpool land Northern Ireland striker Blackpool have signed striker Shayne Lavery from Northern Ireland side Linfield on a free transfer. (Various)

4. West Brom close in on appointment Former Huddersfield manager David Wagner has held talks with West Bromwich Albion about taking over at the Hawthorrns. (Express and Star)