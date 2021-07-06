Preston North End linked full-back set to decide on future, ex-Millwall man could join QPR
Preston North End are just over a month away from kicking off their 2021/22 campaign, and will be looking to continue snapping up new signings in the summer transfer window to strengthen their side.
So far, the Lilywhites have landed forward Izzy Brown and defensive pair Liam Lindsay and Matthew Olusunde, while Sepp van den Berg has joined on loan from Liverpool for his second season in a row at Deepdale.
Meanwhile, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy has been lauding the quality available to him from the club's youth academy, after trio Lewis Leigh, Noah Mawene and Josh Seary joined the club's senior pre-season training programme.
He said: “These three have done well in the academy and I always like to see the young boys in the first-team environment when we have got the space and opportunity to do so.
“They’ve trained very well so far and they will be with us for a bit of time. It (whether they feature in the club's friendly against Bamber Bridge this weekend) will depend on numbers, we will see what we have got.”
“If they are not starting in the team I can have them on the side ready to come on. I’m hopeful that we can have a look at them in the pre-season games.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: