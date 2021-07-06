Preston North End linked full-back set to decide on future, ex-Millwall man could join QPR

So far, the Lilywhites have landed forward Izzy Brown and defensive pair Liam Lindsay and Matthew Olusunde, while Sepp van den Berg has joined on loan from Liverpool for his second season in a row at Deepdale.

Meanwhile, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy has been lauding the quality available to him from the club's youth academy, after trio Lewis Leigh, Noah Mawene and Josh Seary joined the club's senior pre-season training programme.

He said: “These three have done well in the academy and I always like to see the young boys in the first-team environment when we have got the space and opportunity to do so.

“They’ve trained very well so far and they will be with us for a bit of time. It (whether they feature in the club's friendly against Bamber Bridge this weekend) will depend on numbers, we will see what we have got.”

“If they are not starting in the team I can have them on the side ready to come on. I’m hopeful that we can have a look at them in the pre-season games.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Villalba could leave Blues permanently Spanish side Sporting Gijon are said to be chasing Birmingham City midfielder Fran Villalba. He's spent the last season and a half on loan with Almeria, and made 29 appearances in the Segunda Division last season. (Birmingham Mail)

2. Paal drops hint on future PEC Zwolle defender Kenneth Paal, who has been linked with a move to Barnsley, has hinted about where his future could lie. He's admitted he was pleased to be linked with Celtic, but harbours an ambition to play in England - specifically the Championship. (The 72)

3. O'Brien's agent denies Leeds interest The agent of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien is said to have knocked back claims that Leeds United are keen on the player. The Whites, along with Burnley and Newcastle, have been linked with the £4m-rated ace. (The 72)

4. Baggies ready Chalobah raid West Brom have been tipped to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah. He's previously spent time on loan with Huddersfield Town, and is set to leave the Blues after spending the last three seasons out on loan. (Football Insider)