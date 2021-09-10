Preston North End-linked ace seals Premier League switch, Reading plot raid for free agent forward

The Lilywhites built up plenty of positive momentum ahead of the international break, as they racked up three wins on the trot, and they'll be looking for more of the same when they take on Nigel Pearson's side.

Speaking ahead of the game, Preston’s new signing Jacob Murphy gave an insight into his decision to join the club, and said: “I think within the first 15 seconds I’d said, ‘Yeah, I’m coming’.

“I was buzzing because I thought I’d just be staying at Cardiff. Someone was watching down on me on that day to give me another chance. I’m just looking forward to it.

“I don’t really know if I was being offered out but I hadn’t really been playing games and it was something that had been going on for a while at Cardiff.”

He added: “Everyone knows that I need to be playing football so I think this was the perfect opportunity, it already feels like it’s going to be a good fit for me.

“It would have been stupid for me to not come here. I was actually in bed when I heard of the interest. I was just kind of sitting there watching deadline day anyway, then I had a call from Frankie and it all happened dead quick.

“I ended up jumping out of bed and getting to Cardiff’s stadium to get everything signed. It all happened really quickly. When it all went through I don’t think there was much time left so I was buzzing to get it done.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Terriers knocked back four Leeds bids Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson has revealed he turned down four offers from Lewis O'Brien in the last transfer window, the final one amounting to £13m. The structure of the offer, which comprised add-ons, is said to have put the Terriers off selling. (BBC Sport) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Pundit slams 'lazy' Christie Football pundit Frank McAvennie has claimed former Celtic player Ryan Christie "could be lazy" during his spell with the club, following his £3m move to Bournemouth. He's also suggested the Scotland international will struggle to adapt to the rigours of Championship football. (Football Insider) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Hatters boss denies Anderson bid Luton boss Nathan Jones has denied reports that the club made a deadline day approach for Newcastle United teenager Elliot Anderson. However, he did admit that he as made enquiries over signing the Scottish starlet in the past. (Luton Today) Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Forest target could join Colo Colo Nottingham Forest look set to miss out free agent striker striker Facundo Ferreyra, with the ex-Argentina youth international set to join Colo Colo instead. He played La Liga football for Celta Vigo last season, and scored in a 2-2 draw with eventual champions Atletico Madrid. (Nottingham Post) Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU Photo Sales