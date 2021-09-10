Preston North End-linked ace seals Premier League switch, Reading plot raid for free agent forward

The Lilywhites built up plenty of positive momentum ahead of the international break, as they racked up three wins on the trot, and they'll be looking for more of the same when they take on Nigel Pearson's side.
Speaking ahead of the game, Preston’s new signing Jacob Murphy gave an insight into his decision to join the club, and said: “I think within the first 15 seconds I’d said, ‘Yeah, I’m coming’.
“I was buzzing because I thought I’d just be staying at Cardiff. Someone was watching down on me on that day to give me another chance. I’m just looking forward to it.
“I don’t really know if I was being offered out but I hadn’t really been playing games and it was something that had been going on for a while at Cardiff.”
He added: “Everyone knows that I need to be playing football so I think this was the perfect opportunity, it already feels like it’s going to be a good fit for me.
“It would have been stupid for me to not come here. I was actually in bed when I heard of the interest. I was just kind of sitting there watching deadline day anyway, then I had a call from Frankie and it all happened dead quick.
“I ended up jumping out of bed and getting to Cardiff’s stadium to get everything signed. It all happened really quickly. When it all went through I don’t think there was much time left so I was buzzing to get it done.”
