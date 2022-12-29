Preston North End line up confirmed for West Bromwich Albion clash as three changes made

Captain Alan Browne comes back into the starting line up, as does striker Emil Riis and defender Patrick Bauer.

Browne came off the bench on Boxing Day to make a return from an injury picked up over the World Cup break with Emil Riis doing the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bauer comes in for his first start since the Gentry Day win over Barnsley last season, in April, although he has made three appearances so far in this campaign, two in the League Cup.

Preston North End's Patrick Bauer

The three changes also brings about a new formation for Lowe, as he reverts back to his 3-5-2 system having played 3-4-2-1 on Boxing Day.

Greg Cunningham drops to the bench to allow Bauer into the starting XI, with Ben Woodburn and Daniel Johnson also having to settle for a place amongst the substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie Woodman continues in goal, Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer and Liam Lindsay making up the back three. Brad Potts starts at right wing back, with Alvaro Fernandez on the other side. Ben Whiteman and Ryan Ledson continue in the middle of midfield, joined by their captain Browne.

Riis and Ched Evans start up top together for the first time since November 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baggies also make three changes, Matt Phillips, Darryl Dike and John Swift all dropping out of the side with Grady Diangana, Tom Rogic and Thomas-Asante given starting roles.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Bauer, Lindsay, Potts, Whiteman, Browne, Ledson, Fernandez, Riis, Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE Subs: Cornell, Diaby, Cunningham, McCann, Woodburn, Johnson, Cross-Adair.

WBA Starting XI: Palmer, Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend, Yokuslu, Molumby, Rogic, Diangana, Wallace, Thomas-Asante.

Advertisement Hide Ad