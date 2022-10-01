Preston North End line up confirmed for Sunderland clash as Manchester United loanee keeps his place

Greg Cunningham, Robbie Brady, Ryan Ledson and Ched Evans come into the side, with Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Ali McCann and Troy Parrott dropping out.

Hughes misses out through injury, with the other three taking places on the bench.

Freddie Woodman continues in goal, with Jordan Storey in front of him and Liam Lindsay alongside. Cunningham comes in at left centre back, as he has done already this season when Hughes suffered a shoulder injury.

Preston North End's Alvaro Fernandez starts back to back games.

Brady comes back into the side and looks likely to set up at right wing back, with Alvaro Fernandez keeping his place on the other side. Ben Whiteman will continue in the middle of midfield, having started every single game this season, with Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne set to join him in the middle of midfield.

Evans come in to partner last season’s top scorer Emil Riis.

Tony Mowbray has name an unchanged side for today’s clash, with former North End defender Bailey Wright on the bench. Alex Pritchard is expected to lead the line as a false nine.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Brady, Whiteman, Browne, Ledson, Fernandez, Riis, Evans.

PNE subs: Cornell, Diaby, Potts, McCann, Johnson, Woodburn, Parrott.

Sunderland Starting XI: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans, Neil, Embleton, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke.