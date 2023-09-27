Lewis Leigh and Bromley boss Andy Woodman (Martin Greig Photography - Bromley FC)

Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh impressed manager Andy Woodman on his full debut for Bromley.

The 19-year-old is with the National League side until January 6th and was handed his first start for the club in Tuesday night’s clash at home to Eastleigh. Leigh played the second half of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Solihull Moors and was then thrust into the starting lineup along with fellow new signing Kido Taylor-Hart - who is on loan from Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh made way in the 96th minute of the 1-0 win and came in for praise on social media from a handful of Bromley supporters. Woodman - who saw his side stretch their unbeaten run to ten games - was asked about the PNE man’s performance post-match. The son of Preston goalkeeper, Freddie, only had positive words to share.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought they were both (Leigh and Taylor-Hart) excellent,” said Woodman. “I thought Lewis Leigh showed his qualities on the ball and we can liken him to a few midfielders we've had before on loan before. He has got those qualities. I like Lewis... I've got a lot of time for him and obviously Preston rate him really highly, so it was great for him to get on the pitch and show everyone what he's about.