More than 19 thousand supporters were inside Deepdale as Leicester City beat Preston North End 0-3, to clinch the Championship title.
The Lilywhites were looking to go out on a high, on home soil. But, Enzo Maresca’s side cruised to victory in the end - with Jamie Vardy scoring twice and Kasey McAteer on the score sheet too. It was a party atmosphere in the away end, from start to finish. By contrast, the home stands began to empty in the second half as PNE’s campaign, at Deepdale, finished on a dour note.
Here is our fan gallery from the game.
