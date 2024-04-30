The Lilywhites were looking to go out on a high, on home soil. But, Enzo Maresca’s side cruised to victory in the end - with Jamie Vardy scoring twice and Kasey McAteer on the score sheet too. It was a party atmosphere in the away end, from start to finish. By contrast, the home stands began to empty in the second half as PNE’s campaign, at Deepdale, finished on a dour note.