21 photos of the Preston North End and Leicester City faithfuls with contrasting emotions in 19,641 crowd

The Foxes ran out 0-3 winners at Deepdale on Monday night

By George Hodgson
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:49 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 13:01 BST

More than 19 thousand supporters were inside Deepdale as Leicester City beat Preston North End 0-3, to clinch the Championship title.

The Lilywhites were looking to go out on a high, on home soil. But, Enzo Maresca’s side cruised to victory in the end - with Jamie Vardy scoring twice and Kasey McAteer on the score sheet too. It was a party atmosphere in the away end, from start to finish. By contrast, the home stands began to empty in the second half as PNE’s campaign, at Deepdale, finished on a dour note.

Here is our fan gallery from the game.

