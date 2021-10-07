Preston North End legend named in England's all-time greatest XI - here's the full line-up

It features Preston North End legend Sir Tom Finney and Sir Bobby Charlton who was PNE manager for two years and came out of retirement to play for North End in his second season at Deepdale.
Here's the legendary Three Lions side in full.
1. Goalkeeper - Gordon Banks
The World Cup winner was capped 73 times by England. He made what was considered the greatest save of all time from Pele in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.
2. Right back: Jimmy Armfield
Jimmy Armfield was capped 43 times by England and captained them on 15 occasions. Sustained an injury just before the 1966 World Cup which prevented his involvement.
3. Centre-back: Bobby Moore
Bobby Moore was the man who proudly lifted the Jules Rimmet trophy in 1966. He won 108 caps for his country and played in two World Cups.
4. Centre-back: Billy Wright
Billy Wright, pictured with Hungry skipper Pukus, was the first footballer to earn 100 international caps. He played 105 times for England.
